New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Wood Flooring, with the Market to Reach $55.8 Billion Worldwide by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Wood Flooring - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.



Wood Flooring - FEB 2022 Report

FACTS AT A GLANCE

What's New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 19; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 2437

Companies: 274 - Players covered include AHF LLC; Barlinek SA; Beaulieu International Group; Boral Limited; Brumark Corporation; Kahrs Group; Mannington Mills, Inc.; Mohawk Industries, Inc.; PT Dharma Satya Nusantara Tbk; Shaw Industries Group, Inc.; SWISS KRONO Group; Tarkett, Inc. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Product Segment (Engineered Wood, Solid Wood); End-Use (Residential, Industrial, Commercial)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.



Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry



Story continues

ABSTRACT-



Global Wood Flooring Market to Reach US$55.8 Billion by the Year 2026

Flooring plays a pivotal role in enhancing the aesthetic appeal of virtually all utilitarian structures, including residential, industrial and commercial buildings. Among the flooring types, wood floors are considered environment friendly, durable, and easy to clean. Changing lifestyles, growing urban population in Asia-Pacific region, rise in spending on home renovation and enhancement, and increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly materials are some of the key growth drivers augmenting demand for wood flooring. With the global population growing at a robust rate, specifically in developing nations, demand for housing units and infrastructure facilities continues to increase, thereby offering huge growth opportunities for building materials including wood panels. With refinancing, housing, and remodeling trends remaining strong, the prospects for wood sales are bright. The generally positive outlook and stable demand for wood flooring is also spurred by advances in material and technology, which include water-resistant products and digital printing. New construction and greater penetration into higher-end markets also boosts market prospects. Going forward, preference for green products is expected to kindle consumer interest and re-energize demand patterns. Wider planks, long boards, lighter and natural wood colors, and matte sheen finishes are some of the emerging trends witnessed in the wood flooring space. The rising popularity of modern minimalist design is a prime factor spurring demand for white oak floors. Manufacturers are developing engineered products with rigid cores such as mineral and solid polymer to equip wood flooring with waterproof properties. The addition of coatings to the engineered products seals the edges.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wood Flooring estimated at US$46.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$55.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period. Engineered Wood, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.6% CAGR to reach US$37.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solid Wood segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37% share of the global Wood Flooring market. The engineered wood segment dominates the market, owing to increasing number of manufacturers preferring this product due to its positive attributes that include cost efficiency and dimensional stability. Engineered wood offers a good substitute for hardwood and concrete; thereby driving increased demand for the segment. The solid wood segment is expected to gain from increasing commercial applications of solid wood in public places such as theaters, restaurants, spas and hotels.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.7 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $9.9 Million by 2026

The Wood Flooring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.7 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 14.55% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$9.9 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$10.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The North American market for wood flooring is gaining from rising demand for bacteria-resistant and anti-slip flooring from the healthcare sector, especially in the US. The regional market is anticipated to also benefit from implementation of favorable standards by various states and organizations. The Asia-Pacific market is propelled by rapid urbanization, rising investment in real-estate and housing development, changing attitude toward flooring décor, popularity of tropical wood flooring, and launch of cost-effective engineered wood flooring. Additionally, exporting finished products from Asia-Pacific to developed countries is likely to offer huge investments from Canada-based and the U.S-based furniture manufacturers. More



MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.



Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android



About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.



CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: ZA@StrategyR.com



LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp



Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./



Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes



Journalists & Media

Info411@strategyr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-analysis-from-global-industry-analysts-reveals-steady-growth-for-wood-flooring-with-the-market-to-reach-55-8-billion-worldwide-by-2026--301497864.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.