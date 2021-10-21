U.S. markets close in 4 hours 6 minutes

New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Robust Growth for MOCVD Equipment for Power Electronics, with the Market to Reach $3 Billion Worldwide by 2026

·4 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "MOCVD Equipment for Power Electronics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

MOCVD Equipment for Power Electronics
MOCVD Equipment for Power Electronics

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 8; Released: April 2021
Executive Pool: 377
Companies: 53 - Players covered include Aixtron SE; Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation; Veeco Instruments Inc. ; Alliance MOCVD; CVD Equipment Corporation; HC SemiTek; Jusun Engineering; Xycarb Ceramics; Agnitron Technology and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: End-Use (Power Discrete Devices, Power Modules, Power ICs)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision.

ABSTRACT-

Global MOCVD Equipment for Power Electronics Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for MOCVD Equipment for Power Electronics estimated at US$558.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 32.2% over the analysis period. Power Discrete Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 26.6% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Power Modules segment is readjusted to a revised 35.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $230 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $527.1 Million by 2026
The MOCVD Equipment for Power Electronics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$230 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$527.1 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 31.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 28.3% and 28.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 23.1% CAGR.

Power ICs Segment to Reach US$763.4 Million by the year 2026
In the global Power ICs segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 38.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$85.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$832.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs!

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-analysis-from-global-industry-analysts-reveals-robust-growth-for-mocvd-equipment-for-power-electronics-with-the-market-to-reach-3-billion-worldwide-by-2026-301405778.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

