New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Mobile Data Traffic, with the Market to Reach 220.8 Million Terabytes per Month Worldwide by 2026

·10 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Mobile Data Traffic - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Mobile Data Traffic - FEB 2022 Report
Mobile Data Traffic - FEB 2022 Report

FACTS AT A GLANCE
What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 17; Released: February 2022
Executive Pool: 7272
Companies: 53 - Players covered include AT&T, Inc.; Bharti Airtel Limited; China Mobile Limited; China Telecom Corporation Limited; China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited; KDDI Corp.; KT Corp.; NTT DoCoMo Inc.; Orange S.A.; SK Telecom; Telefonica S.A.; Telenor ASA; Telstra Corporation Limited; Verizon Communications Inc.; Vodafone Group Plc. and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Application (Video, Social Networking, Audio, Other Applications)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Mobile Data Traffic Market to Reach 220.8 Million Terabytes per Month by the Year 2026
Mobile data traffic is the volume of data traffic transmitted over mobile networks and includes handset based non-voice data communications traffic like text/multimedia messaging and a range of mobile Internet services. Mobile Internet continues to witness significant expansion as is evident by ongoing increase in subscriber base and usage volumes. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by a number of factors including greater uptake of cloud-based video streaming solutions, increasing volume of live streamed content, the rising popularity of videogame streaming services, and growing use of videos as corporate training material. A growing number of mobile users are leveraging mobile internet for web browsing, social networking, mobile messaging, VoIP calling, file sharing, video viewing and e-commerce, all of which are contributing to steep increase in mobile internet usage. In addition to these global drivers, the market is also driven by increasing use of online audios, videos and data sharing files in emerging economies. Further, the market presents lucrative opportunities for higher penetration of mobile data traffic, as the educational sector embraces video streaming and highly advanced technologies get integrated into video platforms to deliver high quality videos and engaging viewer experiences. Demand for Mobile Internet is also being influenced by increased deployments of 4G and 5G networks and expanding user base for mobile services over these advanced mobile networks across the world.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mobile Data Traffic estimated at 84 Million Terabytes per Month in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 220.8 Million Terabytes per Month by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 28% over the analysis period. Video, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 30.4% CAGR to reach 196.5 Million Terabytes per Month by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Social Networking segment is readjusted to a revised 26.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 12% share of the global Mobile Data Traffic market. Mobile video especially is gaining tremendous popularity over the last few years with video-on-demand, video telephony and video messaging capturing a significant share of the market's revenue. The rise in mobile video is primarily driven by increasing investment in social video and mobile-friendly Subscription Video On Demand (SVOD) platform. In the recent past, social networking has emerged as one of the most performed Internet-based activity among smartphone users. The ever-growing numbers of smartphone users accessing social networking sites such as Facebook, Twitter and Google+ clearly demonstrate the penchant for these sites among smartphone owners.

Internet of Things (IoT), the newest 'tech' model emerging in the global IT landscape, is poised to wield significant influence on future mobile data traffic volumes. The IoT model focuses on bringing together the worldwide reach of 'Internet' and the unique ability to monitor, access and control real-world elements including systems, equipment, machinery and infrastructure through sophisticated technologies such as sensor networks and smart robotics. While the impact of IoT on industrial sector is expected to be enormous, the innovative model is also expected to wield similar influence in household/residential, commercial enterprise and institutional sectors. Ability of IoT in allowing various entities to remotely access, operate, and control appliances, systems and solutions is poised to drive demand for IoT in residential and other non-industrial facilities. IoT networks, whether located in industrial or residential or enterprise environments, require seamless Internet connectivity to generate consistent and reliable performance. Given the fact that a large number of connected devices exist in an IoT network including smartphones and other mobile devices, IoT holds immense potential in driving volume growth in mobile data traffic.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 5.6 Million Terabytes per Month in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach 61 Million Terabytes by 2026
The Mobile Data Traffic market in the U.S. is estimated at 5.6 Million Terabytes per Month in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 7.2% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 61 Million Terabytes per Month in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 24.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.3% and 21.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 3.4 Million Terabytes per Month by the end of the analysis period.

The combination of an extensive smartphone user base, data-intensive applications and huge data plans are anticipated to increase mobile data traffic in North America region. A growing number of enterprises are utilizing mobile devices, to leverage the intuitiveness, ubiquity and affordability of these devices in enterprise communication. Mobile devices have over the years enlarged their audience base, offering much desired 'anytime' and 'anywhere' flexibility in execution of various enterprise functions, especially in core areas of sales, marketing and customer support. Inclusion of mobile devices in enterprise communication is increasingly being observed in sectors such as IT, banking & financial services, insurance, real estate, manufacturing, healthcare, media, marketing, advertisement, retail, and logistics & distribution. While key benefits offered in enterprise communication continue to drive demand for mobile devices, increased role of these devices in day-to-day lives of employees in voice communication, emailing/messaging, and social networking etc., are pressuring enterprises to integrate mobile devices in their corporate IT infrastructure. Enterprises are adding new hardware and software solutions to enhance the capability of their IT networks to seamlessly support connected mobile users.

Long-term growth of data in North America is expected to be favored by increasing focus of customers on immersive services using augmented and virtual reality. The region is estimated to hold a commanding position in terms of 5G subscription penetration over the coming years. Mobile data traffic is anticipated to exhibit similar growth patterns in Western Europe. India is anticipated to make a significant contribution to mobile data traffic in Asia-Pacific in the coming years. India witnessed a significant wave of digitalization and smartphone subscriptions amid the COVID-19 pandemic that prompted a large number of people to embrace digital services. The trend along factors like remote working and increasing dependence on mobile networks for staying connected are leading to a notable spike in smartphone-based monthly data usage.

Audio Segment to Reach 4.7 Million Terabytes per Month by 2026
Mobile Audio services basically include streaming of digital audio content such as music over mobile networks. Popularity of digital music, wider availability of sophisticated mobile handsets and high-speed data networks are enhancing the Internet-enabled mobile audio traffic. In the global Audio segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 913.8 Thousand Terabytes per Month will reach a projected size of 2.4 Million Terabytes per Month by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 2 Million Terabytes per Month by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 19.2% CAGR through the analysis period. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-analysis-from-global-industry-analysts-reveals-steady-growth-for-mobile-data-traffic-with-the-market-to-reach-220-8-million-terabytes-per-month-worldwide-by-2026--301491320.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

