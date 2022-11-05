U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,770.55
    +50.66 (+1.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,403.22
    +401.97 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,475.25
    +132.31 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,799.87
    +20.14 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.60
    +4.43 (+5.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,685.70
    +54.80 (+3.36%)
     

  • Silver

    20.92
    +1.49 (+7.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9961
    +0.0210 (+2.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    +0.0320 (+0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1377
    +0.0216 (+1.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6400
    -1.5240 (-1.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,309.66
    +387.67 (+1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.45
    +22.40 (+4.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     

New Analysis of SCORED Trial Demonstrates Sotagliflozin’s Effect on Reducing Albuminuria in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
·3 min read
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Post hoc analysis of clinical data from the SCORED trial presented at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2022 annual scientific meeting, including evidence that:

  • Sotagliflozin significantly reduced urine albumin-to-creatinine ratio (UACR)

  • Sotagliflozin had favorable effects on albuminuria progression and regression from a higher UACR category

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) today announced that a new post hoc analysis of results from the SCORED Phase 3 outcomes trial of sotagliflozin, an investigational dual SGLT1 and SGLT2 inhibitor, was presented at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2022 annual scientific meeting in Orlando, Florida.

“Sotagliflozin showed statistically significant reductions in UACR regardless of albuminuria status at baseline in the SCORED trial,” said David Z.I. Cherney, M.D., Ph. D., Professor in the Department of Medicine at the University of Toronto, and a member of the Steering Committee for the SCORED trial. “These reductions led to a 26% relative risk reduction for progression to a higher category of albuminuria, and a 34% relative increase in regression to a lower category of albuminuria, which are clinically meaningful outcomes for patients living with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease.”

Dr. Cherney presented the new analysis at 10:00am ET today. The poster, “Effect of sotagliflozin on albuminuria in patients with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease,” can be downloaded from the ASN website.

The presence of albuminuria in patients with or without diabetes is associated with an increased risk for adverse renal and cardiovascular outcomes. Urine albumin-to-creatinine ratio is commonly used as a surrogate to assess kidney risk.

“We are pleased that data from the SCORED trial continue to yield robust findings that further help characterize the potential benefits of sotagliflozin,” said Dr. Craig Granowitz, Lexicon’s senior vice president and chief medical officer.

About the SCORED Study

SCORED was a multi-center, randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled Phase 3 study evaluating the cardiovascular efficacy of sotagliflozin versus placebo when added to standard of care in 10,584 patients with type 2 diabetes, chronic kidney disease with eGFR of 25 to 60 ml per minute per 1.73 m2 of body-surface area, and risks for cardiovascular disease. The primary endpoint was the total number of events comprised of deaths from cardiovascular causes, hospitalizations for heart failure, and urgent visits for heart failure in patients treated with sotagliflozin compared with placebo. Key secondary endpoints included total number of events of deaths from cardiovascular causes, non-fatal myocardial infarction, and non-fatal stroke.

SCORED achieved its primary endpoint, with overall tolerability similar to placebo. Results were presented at the Late-Breaking Science Session of the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2020 and simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) in an article titled: “Sotagliflozin in Patients with Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease”, which may be accessed at www.nejm.org.

About Sotagliflozin

Discovered using Lexicon’s unique approach to gene science, sotagliflozin is an investigational oral dual inhibitor of two proteins responsible for glucose regulation known as sodium-glucose co-transporter types 1 and 2 (SGLT1 and SGLT2). SGLT1 is responsible for glucose absorption in the gastrointestinal tract, and SGLT2 is responsible for glucose reabsorption by the kidney. Sotagliflozin has been studied in multiple patient populations encompassing heart failure, type 1 and type 2 diabetes, and chronic kidney disease in fourteen Phase 3 clinical studies involving approximately 20,000 patients.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients’ lives. Through its Genome5000™ program, Lexicon scientists studied the role and function of nearly 5,000 genes and identified more than 100 protein targets with significant therapeutic potential in a range of diseases. Through the precise targeting of these proteins, Lexicon is pioneering the discovery and development of innovative medicines to safely and effectively treat disease. Lexicon advanced one of these medicines to market and has a pipeline of promising drug candidates in discovery and clinical and preclinical development in heart failure, neuropathic pain, diabetes and metabolism and other indications. For additional information, please visit www.lexpharma.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements relating to the research and clinical development of, regulatory filings for, and potential therapeutic and commercial potential of sotagliflozin. In addition, this press release also contains forward looking statements relating to Lexicon’s financial position and long-term outlook on its business, growth and future operating results, discovery and development of products, strategic alliances and intellectual property, as well as other matters that are not historical facts or information. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s current assumptions and expectations and involve risks, uncertainties and other important factors, specifically including Lexicon’s ability to meet its capital requirements, successfully conduct preclinical and clinical development and obtain necessary regulatory approvals of sotagliflozin, LX9211 and its other potential drug candidates on its anticipated timelines, successfully commercialize any products for which it obtains regulatory approval, achieve its operational objectives, obtain patent protection for its discoveries and establish strategic alliances, as well as additional factors relating to manufacturing, intellectual property rights, and the therapeutic or commercial value of its drug candidates. Any of these risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause Lexicon’s actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Information identifying such important factors is contained under “Risk Factors” in Lexicon’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Lexicon undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For Investor Inquiries:

Mike Kelly
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
mkelly@lexpharma.com

For Media Inquiries:

Alina Kolomeyer
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
akolomeyer@lexpharma.com


Recommended Stories

  • EMPA-KIDNEY trial showed significant benefit of JARDIANCE® (empagliflozin) in reducing kidney disease progression or cardiovascular death by 28% vs. placebo in people living with chronic kidney disease

    EMPA-KIDNEY Phase III clinical trial met its primary endpoint by demonstrating a significant kidney and cardiovascular benefit for people living with chronic kidney disease (CKD).1,2 When treated with empagliflozin, the risk of kidney disease progression or cardiovascular death was significantly reduced by 28% vs. placebo (HR; 0.72; 95% CI 0.64 to 0.82; P<0.001).1,2 The results were announced today during the American Society of Nephrology (ASN)'s Kidney Week 2022 by the Medical Research Council

  • These 2 Stocks May Be Reaching a Bottom; Insiders Are Buying the Dip

    One thing investors are not lacking for after 2022’s market rout: beaten-down stocks going for cheap compared to levels seen at the start of the year. The problem is how can investors sift through the stock debris to pick out the names which will dust themselves down and push ahead again? As with anything, there are multiple ways to run a stock through the litmus test, but one tried-and-true method is to watch out for the moves the insiders make. These corporate officers know the inner workings

  • Top Biotech Stocks for Q4 2022

    The biotechnology industry includes companies that develop drugs and diagnostic technologies for the treatment of diseases and medical conditions. This means that investors may wait for years before knowing whether a drug under development will pay off. The industry includes smaller start-up companies with recent traction as well as large, well-established corporations that aim to develop a range of drugs and technologies.

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for November

    CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) is submitting what may become its first commercialized gene-editing treatment to regulators this month. Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) just started selling a potential blockbuster antidepressant. The gene-editing specialist, along with its partner Vertex Pharmaceuticals, begins a regulatory submission this month.

  • COVID booster may lower protection against omicron reinfection, study finds. Here’s why

    Researchers point to an occurrence within the immune system.

  • Doctor highlights the subtle health signs men shouldn’t ignore

    At the start of Men’s Health Awareness Month, board-certified colorectal and general surgeon Dr. Cedrek McFadden shares the symptoms to look out for that could be related to underlying issues.

  • Runner without a pulse revived by police officer after 10 minutes of CPR

    When officers arrived, the man was not breathing and did not have a pulse.

  • China Agrees to Approve BioNTech's Covid-19 Vaccine for Foreigners, German Chancellor Says

    China agreed to approve BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccines for foreign residents, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, in what would mark the first mRNA vaccine for Covid-19 approved for use in China.

  • 10 Smart Ways to Pay for Long-Term Care

    The costs of long-term care for older adults can be significant, and federal Medicare health insurance benefits do not cover most of these costs. Most people who incur costs for long-term care cover them with a combination of personal savings, long-term care insurance and Medicaid, among other sources. Consider working with a financial advisor as you find ways to pay for long-term care needs.

  • 10 Foods You Should Never Buy on Sale

    Everyone loves a sale. Who among us hasn't browsed through the clearance rack at Target to check out the reduced-price T-shirts or at The Home Depot to look at the assorted stuff we just might need...

  • Rain Therapeutics Experimental Cancer Therapy Shows Encouraging Tumor Regression Activity

    Rain Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RAIN) announced preliminary data from Phase 2 basket trial evaluating milademetan for MDM2-amplified advanced solid tumors. "Treatment with milademetan led to tumor regression in patients previously treated with a multitude of therapies across a range of cancers. We look forward to expanding this dataset as the trial continues to enroll," said Avanish Vellanki, co-founder & CEO. Seventeen patients have been enrolled, 15 of whom have been dosed with milademetan. Ten

  • No difference in heart outcomes found in use of two diuretics to treat blood pressure

    Research Highlights: In a study comparing the effectiveness of two high blood pressure medications (both diuretics) among elderly veterans, there was no difference in cardiovascular outcomes or non-cancer deaths. There was also no difference in heart ...

  • Healthcare Stocks Offer Investors Refuge in Bruised Market

    The S&P 500’s healthcare sector index is down 7.3% in 2022, on pace for its worst year since 2008. Patients deferred routine screenings and nonessential treatments, which resulted in lost revenue for makers of drugs and medical devices. “We are encouraged to see people obtaining preventive screenings at levels broadly consistent with longer-term norms,” UnitedHealth Group Chief Financial Officer John Rex said last month on a conference call with Wall Street analysts.

  • US flu season off to a fast start as other viruses spread

    The U.S. flu season is off to an unusually fast start, adding to an autumn mix of viruses that have been filling hospitals and doctor waiting rooms. Reports of flu are already high in 17 states, and the hospitalization rate hasn’t been this high this early since the 2009 swine flu pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “We are seeing more cases than we would expect at this time,” the CDC's Dr. José Romero said Friday.

  • Beyond Covid: Las Vegas Strip Faces Another Health Crisis

    While Sin City has largely built back its business to pre-pandemic levels, a new health threat presents a risk to that recovery.

  • Iovance's (IOVA) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Nil

    Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) reports a wider-than-expected loss in Q3. The company is on track to initiate a rolling BLA submission for lifileucel in melanoma later this month.

  • Europe Approves AstraZeneca-Sanofi Partnered Antibody To Prevent RSV Infection In Infants

    The European Commission has approved AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) and Sanofi SA’s (NASDAQ: SNY) Beyfortus (nirsevimab) long-acting antibody to prevent respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) lower respiratory tract disease in newborns and infants during their first RSV season. Beyfortus is the first and only single-dose RSV passive immunization for the broad infant population, including those born healthy, at term or preterm, or with specific health conditions. In the pivotal MELODY efficacy trial, B

  • ECOR: Currency Pressures Nick OUS Revenues

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:ECOR READ THE FULL ECOR RESEARCH REPORT Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results For the third quarter of 2022, electroCore Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) posted revenues of approximately $2.0 million vs. $1.5 million in the prior year period. While year over year growth was up 33%, sales decelerated in the third quarter due to slower sequential trends in

  • 5 Proven Ways to Live Longer, According to Doctors

    For the last two years in a row, the life expectancy for Americans has dropped, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Life expectancy at birth in the United States declined nearly a year from 2020 to 2021… That decline – 77.0 to 76.1 years – took U.S. life expectancy at birth to its lowest level since 1996. The 0.9 year drop in life expectancy in 2021, along with a 1.8 year drop in 2020, was the biggest two-year decline in life expectancy since 1921-1923." But a drop in t

  • Medicare Advantage Marketing Rife With 'Fraudsters and Scam Artists’: Report

    You’ve probably seen TV ads featuring D-list celebrities pitching Medicare Advantage plans by claiming that seniors may be missing out on valuable benefits. But Medicare beneficiaries are also being inundated with other aggressive — and often deceptive — Medicare Advantage marketing tactics, according to a report released Thursday by Senate Finance Committee Democrats. Among the examples in the report: • Seniors shopping at their local grocery store are approached by insurance agents and asked t