U.S. markets close in 2 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,055.60
    -2.06 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,257.99
    -25.41 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,098.64
    -43.07 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,896.06
    -3.77 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.77
    +3.71 (+3.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.30
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    18.58
    -0.17 (-0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0011
    +0.0036 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1100
    +0.0750 (+2.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1719
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7290
    +0.9770 (+0.71%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,272.71
    +263.16 (+1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    476.19
    +13.31 (+2.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,427.31
    -52.43 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,878.96
    -762.42 (-2.66%)
     

Analysis of Verizon, Telefonica, Claro Brasil, and NTT Docomo with the Global IoT Market: Portfolio, Value Proposition, Emerging IoT Use Cases by Vertical, Success Story

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for Telcos in IoT" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

A total of 4 companies - Verizon, Telefonica, Claro Brasil, and NTT Docomo - were selected and profiled for the purpose of this research to identify trends in the industry across different regions and track how the ecosystem is evolving around them.

This study outlines each company's portfolio, value proposition, emerging use cases by verticals, and success stories. Recent developments are also included to provide an overall view of each company's strategy and direction.

The key challenge for telecom operators (telcos) is to go beyond connectivity and provide business solutions to enterprise customers, as well as connected home and digital lifestyle services to consumers. A solid ecosystem strategy and effective execution by operators are key requisites to address this challenge.

The IoT space is still in flux. Unlike more mature Information and communications technology (ICT) markets, the IoT space also has significant overlap with other industries, such as automotive, energy, and transportation. To accurately observe and measure IoT-related economic activity, the publisher uses the definition above to determine if a technology product, application, or service is to be considered part of the IoT.

Until recently, IoT was a competitive advantage, while now it is a competitive requirement. For traditional telcos, the ecosystem has evolved and now they must either evolve or perish.

About 60 LTE-M and 110 NB-IoT networks were in operation worldwide as of February 2022. With commercial launches of long-term evolution machine-type communication (LTE-M), NB-IoT, and private LTE networks, in addition to the launch of 5G in different regions, traditional mobile operators have started launching more affordable and attractive connectivity offerings.

Stretching beyond their role as connectivity providers, telecom operators are acquiring end-to-end IoT capabilities with new business and operational models that promote greater agility and flexibility.

RESEARCH SCOPE

This study analyzes how the global IoT ecosystem of operators is configured, in addition to providing details about strategy, business models, verticals of focus, case studies, and other relevant information about the market and its participants.

To be considered a component of the IoT, any product, application, or service must be part of a larger solution that comprises these 4 elements:

  • Objects that are virtualized and imbued with data measurement capabilities

  • The ability to grant identities to physical and virtual objects

  • Interconnections between these objects for monitoring and interaction

  • The ability to generate real-time insights from data and incorporate them into existing business processes

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Telco IoT Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Definition of the IoT

  • Growth Drivers and Restraints

  • Key Competitors

3 Growth Environment

  • Telcos' Evolutionary Digital Services Strategy

  • The IoT is the Catalyst Driving the Digital Transformation Journey

  • Multiple IoT Components in End-to-End Systems

  • Hardware

  • Connectivity

  • Data Management

  • UI

  • Benefits of End-to-End Systems

  • Risks of End-to-End Systems

  • IoT Telco Strategies

  • Ecosystem Development

  • Business Models

  • Infrastructure Strategy

  • Growth Strategies

  • Emerging Use Cases by Vertical

  • IoT Application Use Case Categories

  • New Mobility Opportunities

  • New Manufacturing Opportunities

  • New Utilities Opportunities

  • New Retail Opportunities

  • Top 4 Growth Opportunities in the Telco IoT Market

  • Success Factors for Growth

4 Company Profile

  • Telefonica - IoT Portfolio

  • Telefonica - IoT Value Proposition

  • Telefonica - Emerging IoT Use Cases by Vertical

  • Telefonica - IoT Success Story

  • Verizon - IoT Portfolio

  • Verizon - IoT Value Proposition

  • Verizon - Emerging IoT Use Cases by Vertical

  • Verizon - IoT Success Story

  • Claro Brasil - IoT Portfolio

  • Claro Brasil - IoT Value Proposition

  • Claro Brasil - Emerging IoT Use Cases by Vertical

  • Claro Brasil - IoT Success Story

  • NTT Docomo - IoT Portfolio

  • NTT Docomo - IoT Value Proposition

  • NTT Docomo - Emerging IoT Use Cases by Vertical

  • NTT Docomo - IoT Success Story

5 Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Internet of Cars (IoC) for Mobility Improvement

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Industrial IoT (IIoT) for Manufacturing Process Automation

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Smart Metering for Advanced Measurement Infrastructure

  • Growth Opportunity 4: In- and Off-store Tracking Solutions for Hyper-personalized Retail Experience

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6tbfb9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/analysis-of-verizon-telefonica-claro-brasil-and-ntt-docomo-with-the-global-iot-market-portfolio-value-proposition-emerging-iot-use-cases-by-vertical-success-story-301613766.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • I tried ‘quiet quitting’ before it had a name — and I’ve regretted it ever since

    HELP MY CAREER For much of my 35 or so years in the workforce, I’ve prided myself on going the extra mile — such as trying to put in a solid 8-hour day that has sometimes stretched into a 10- to 12-hour day.

  • Russia Confounds the West by Recapturing Its Oil Riches

    Moscow is raking in more revenue than ever with the help of new buyers, new traders and the world’s seemingly insatiable demand for crude. “Nobody’s brave enough to embargo 7.5 million barrels a day of Russian oil and oil products.”

  • What Is the Size of the Average Retirement Nest Egg?

    Recent studies reveal how much money Americans have saved in their 401(k)s and other retirement plans, but the averages can be deceiving.

  • U.S. energy secretary urges refiners not to increase fuel exports

    The U.S. Energy Secretary urged domestic oil refiners this month to not further increase exports of fuels like gasoline and diesel, adding that the Biden administration may need to consider taking action if the plants do not build inventories. U.S. refiners have boosted oil product exports this month as domestic crude oil production rose and global fuel demand continued to recover.

  • Meta’s WhatsApp could get boost from Jio grocery shopping

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss the launch of a Jio grocery platform in conjunction with WhatsApp.

  • Inflation, Social Security, healthcare, the 4% rule — your retirement questions answered

    ​I spend a significant amount of time reading the viewpoints of people who are planning for retirement or who are already retired. When I review retirement planning discussions on social media and elsewhere, I often find the participants show little understanding of how to proceed or even what some basic terms mean. What is discretionary spending?

  • Best of Barron’s: Social Security Claiming, Retiring on Dividends, Info on RMDs

    Barron's Retirement's second-annual top 10 list includes stories on managing financial anxiety, staying active during your senior years, three considerations for 401(k) millionaires contemplating early retirement, and more.

  • Forget washing dishes or bagging groceries — teens are seizing whatever jobs they want as 'desperate' employers try to fill seats

    Teens may be surprised to discover just how much power they hold so early in their careers.

  • You Can Make This Much Retirement Income Without Paying Taxes

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Netflix’s ad-supported tier ‘will be wildly successful,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Securities Managing Director Michael Pachter joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Netflix's ad-supported tier as well as the outlook for Netflix, Apple, and Facebook in the metaverse and gaming.

  • Salesforce, ServiceNow Suffer as Customers Delay Software Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- US companies aren’t sure if we’re in a recession, but they’re pulling back spending just in case. First it was travel and hiring -- now they’re even getting nervous about buying the software considered essential for their businesses. Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work Visas to End Talent CrunchTrademark Filings Suggest

  • City's reliance on Amazon and Google leaves regulators worried

    A peculiar thing happened one afternoon last winter: at 2:30pm on December 7, robot vacuum cleaners across the US fell silent, online grocery carts were cancelled and Adele fans fumed at Ticketmaster as the presale of her concert tickets was postponed. Netflix went down. So, too, did Spotify. Duolingo. Tinder. Even some news websites.

  • 4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    When it comes to investing greats, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Although no investor is infallible, Warren Buffett's incredible track record speaks for itself. It's why everyone from Wall Street professionals to everyday investors waits on the edge of their seats to find out what the Oracle of Omaha has been buying, selling, and holding.

  • Elon Musk says civilisation will crumble without oil and gas

    Elon Musk has said civilisation will crumble without oil and gas as he warned the switch to green energy will take a decade.

  • Inventory Pileup, Uneasy Shoppers Put Retailers in Jeopardy

    Chains have a glut of inventory heading into key sales period just as some shoppers are pulling back.

  • Oil Rises as Supply Tightness Exacerbates Global Energy Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed as fears of crude outages in Libya exacerbate a global energy crunch. Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work Visas to End Talent CrunchTrademark Filings Suggest Apple May Be Securing ‘Reality’ Names for AR/VR HeadsetTreasuries Slump as Traders Rethink Rate Bets: Markets WrapWest Texas Intermediate rose as much

  • Singapore introduces new work visa rules to woo foreign talent

    Singapore on Monday announced new work visa rules to woo foreign talent as the Asian financial hub looks to bolster its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The measures include a new five-year visa for people earning at least S$30,000 ($21,445.42) a month that allows holders to job for multiple companies at one time and grants their spouses eligibility to work. The new visa will be available from January.

  • SEC files no objection to Ripple request to seal non-party identities in XRP lawsuit

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has decided not to object to Ripple Lab’s request to seal identities of certain non-parties and Ripple employees in the Daubert motions, as its lawsuit against Ripple drags on. See related article: SEC seeks to file up to 90-page long reply to motion in XRP lawsuit Fast facts The […]

  • ‘It’s just a very odd time:’ White-collar graduates are vulnerable to recession —and need to get smart when applying for jobs.

    College graduates who are looking for work face an unpredictable labor market. “It’s just a very odd time,” said Lisa Severy, a career adviser at the University of Phoenix who has been in collegiate career services since 1996. Meanwhile, some graduates who landed jobs at Coinbase (COIN) and Twitter (TWTR) saw their offers rescinded.

  • Restaurants' new normal: fewer cashiers, chefs and wait staff

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Whether they are selling burgers, pizza or pancakes, major U.S. restaurant chains are short-staffed – and they expect to stay that way. Staffing at IHOP and at Applebee's Grill + Bar chains, both owned by Dine Brands Global, is currently at about 90% of 2019 levels - the status quo for at least the past four quarters, Chief Executive Officer John Peyton told Reuters, calling it "the new normal." Now they are putting employees where they are needed most, using technology to plug gaps and adapting to post-pandemic consumer habits that favor kiosks, delivery and drive-thrus over cashiers at registers.