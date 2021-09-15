U.S. markets open in 8 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,449.75
    +5.25 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,621.00
    +38.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,408.25
    +21.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,207.60
    +2.10 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.88
    +0.42 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.50
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.77
    -0.11 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1808
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.46
    +0.09 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3804
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5980
    -0.0820 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,040.91
    +1,865.50 (+4.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,196.75
    +38.02 (+3.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.06
    -34.37 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,548.43
    -121.67 (-0.40%)
     

New Analysis by Vitality Reinforces Impact of Lifestyle and Prevention Efforts to Healthy Aging and Retirement

·4 min read

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestyle improvements not only bolster the health and life expectancy prospects of younger adults, but also have a material impact on post-retirement life, according to research conducted by Vitality for the Society of Actuaries (SOA) Research Institute. The research, "Maximizing Health Span: A Literature Review on the Impact of a Healthy Lifestyle on Retirement," explores the key health interventions that not only facilitate a longer life, but one imbued with good health.

Vitality Group. (PRNewsFoto/Vitality Group) (PRNewsfoto/Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME),Vitality Group)
Vitality Group. (PRNewsFoto/Vitality Group) (PRNewsfoto/Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME),Vitality Group)

While people are living longer on average, the number of healthy years has lagged, resulting in a "health span gap." This research highlights the pivotal role that well-established interventions play in bridging this gap, encompassing prevention activities (including, but not limited to, vaccines and screenings), condition management, physical activity, and nutrition. The literature review also delves into the frontiers of healthy aging research from facilitating aging in place to the increasing utility of technology in prevention and health promotion.

"For many, retirement is no longer viewed as the closing of a primary chapter, but an integral second half of life, ripe with opportunity, provided individuals can sustain their health and finances," said Daniel Kotzen, Director, Product & Analytics, for Vitality Group, a global health and wellness company committed to making people healthier. "Incorporating robust interventions for modifiable risk factors benefits not only individuals, but also employers, health plans and society as a whole by reducing healthcare costs and care needs in retirement."

Themes related to healthy aging identified in the analysis include:

  • The five risk factors with the largest impacts on health and longevity based on the report are tobacco use, high body-mass index, high fasting plasma glucose, dietary risks, and high blood pressure. Importantly, these dimensions are modifiable or controllable via condition management and a generally healthy lifestyle. These risk factors are not only essential drivers of poor health for individuals, but account for 35% of U.S. healthcare spend among those aged 65 and older. Interventions that modify these behaviors not only stand to benefit the individual's health, but also serve to minimize the cost burden of health in retirement.

  • Beyond those risk factors, there is also well-established evidence around the positive influence of preventive screening that allows for early intervention and immunizations, which have truly emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Encouragingly, aging science is an area of active inquiry and opportunities centered around social engagement, cognitive health, and others are garnering increasing attention with a view towards not only increasing healthy life expectancy, but also a greater sense of purpose and independence in later years.

  • A multifaceted approach is required to achieve healthy aging – including recognizing and reducing health inequity, and the important role played by employers and governments in ensuring that older adults can thrive in their communities.

The study highlights the central role that modifiable risk factors have on health outcomes, not only pre-retirement, but well beyond age 65. With an aging U.S. population, there is an urgent need for accessible and effective interventions that extend well beyond the individual. It means removing barriers to access to health promoting activities; the robust utilization of technology to facilitate healthy behaviors and to ensure that people can age in place if they so choose; creating workplaces that champion and value the important contributions of older adults who are working post a traditional retirement age; and creating healthy and safe community environments to empower healthy aging more broadly. By adopting such a multi-faceted approach, individuals, employers, and insurers all stand to share in the value of people living longer, healthier, and – ideally – more purpose-filled lives.

About Vitality Group
Guided by a core purpose of making people healthier, Vitality is the leader in improving health to unlock outcomes that matter. By blending industry-leading smart tech, data, incentives and behavioral science, we inspire healthy changes in individuals and their organizations. As one of the largest wellness companies in the world, Vitality brings a dynamic and diverse perspective through successful partnerships with the most forward-thinking insurers and employers. More than 20 million people in 30 markets engage in the Vitality program. For more information, visit vitalitygroup.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-analysis-by-vitality-reinforces-impact-of-lifestyle-and-prevention-efforts-to-healthy-aging-and-retirement-301377100.html

SOURCE Vitality Group

Recommended Stories

  • Merck CEO: Authorization of its experimental antiviral COVID-19 treatment could come by year end

    Merck & Co. Inc. said it expects the company's experimental oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19 could get emergency authorization by the end of the year. "We expect to be able to see clinical data here in the back half of the year and still have the potential for an interim analysis and potential for emergency use authorization before year end," Merck CEO Robert Davis told investors at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference on Monday. Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics Inc. have been

  • Top Pharmaceutical Stocks for Q4 2021

    These are the pharmaceutical stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q4 2021.

  • Why Shares of MiMedx Are Collapsing Today

    Shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ: MDXG) are down more than 60% as of 12:15 p.m. EDT today after a pair of clinical trials failed to demonstrate their intended benefits. The first was a phase 2b study to treat knee osteoarthritis (KOA). There was also no statistically significant difference between a cohort of patients evaluated at the three-month or six-month end point.

  • Pfizer CEO Expects Covid Vaccine Data In Babies, Young Children Next Month

    Pfizer stock inched higher Tuesday on expectations for the firm could release results for its Covid vaccine in young children next month.

  • Why Moderna, Pfizer, and Other Vaccine Stocks Dropped Today

    Booster shot revenue could be at risk.

  • How protected are you if you're unvaccinated but had COVID?

    For the thirteenth week in a row, Duke University Hospital reported 99-100% of its ICU beds were occupied on average each day.

  • Veronica Wolski, QAnon supporter at center of ivermectin firestorm, dies of COVID-related pneumonia at Chicago hospital

    Veronica Wolski, the QAnon adherent whose recent hospitalization made her a cause celebre for the controversial medication ivermectin, died in the intensive care unit of Amita Health Resurrection Medical Center early Monday, a hospital spokeswoman said. She was 64. Wolski’s cause of death was pneumonia due to COVID-19 infection with hypothyroidism as a contributing factor, a spokeswoman for ...

  • Amanda Bynes to remain in conservatorship to 2023

    Amanda Bynes was placed in the care of the court in 2013. Her mother serves as conservator.

  • Indian study finds big drop in COVID antibodies within four months of vaccination

    A study https://www.researchsquare.com/article/rs-888762/v1 of 614 fully vaccinated health workers in India found a "significant" drop in their COVID-fighting antibodies within four months of the first shot. The findings could help the Indian government decide whether to provide booster doses as some Western countries reuters.com/world/uk/uk-pm-johnson-set-out-covid-19-booster-strategy-under-winter-plan-2021-09-13 have done. Waning antibodies do not necessarily mean that immunised people lose their ability to counter the disease, as the body's memory cells may still kick in to offer substantial protection, said the director of a state-run institute that did the study.

  • Unwilling to Wait for Approval, Some Healthy Americans Seek Booster Shots

    Amy Piccioni is not a doctor or a scientist, but as word of breakthrough coronavirus infections in vaccinated people started spreading this summer, she waded through an array of technical and often contradictory information about the need for coronavirus booster shots. Then she decided for herself: She would not wait for federal regulators to clear them before finding one. “It takes a long time for scientists to admit that some people need a booster,” said Piccioni, 55, who received the one-dose

  • Recent Poor Results Have Made This Promising Cathie Wood Pick a Bargain

    Years of clinical trials, scrutinized results, and a hoped-for (but not guaranteed) approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are all part of the lifecycle. If clinical trials repeatedly fall short of expectations or an FDA approval fails to materialize, it can be money down the drain for shareholders. Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) is hoping for the latter result for its immunotherapy treatments of B-cell lymphoma -- cancer that forms in a person's white blood cells.

  • If You Notice These 2 Things, You're at Risk of COVID, Virus Experts Say

    The best practices for protecting yourself against COVID out in public have basically become second nature at this point in the pandemic. But when it comes to figuring out how careful you have to be when you're on the road, it can be harder to gauge exactly what might be putting your health in danger—especially as the Delta variant continues to spread. But virus experts advise that the situations putting you at the highest risk of COVID can look fairly similar no matter where in the world you ar

  • This Beloved Little Debbie Snack Has Just Been Recalled

    Little Debbie is one of the most beloved snack food companies in the U.S., with fans of the brand going wild for everything from the company's Zebra Cakes to its Honey Buns. However, there's one treat from the iconic brand that fans may want to steer clear of for the time being now that the U.S Food&Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced its recall. Read on to find out if your favorite dessert is affected.RELATED: Don't Eat Any Foods Made by This Company Right Now, FDA Warns. A popular Lit

  • Booster Shots Raise Risk of More Variants, WHO Warns

    Sep.13 -- Prioritizing booster shots in wealthier nations heightens the risk of Covid-19 variants emerging in nations with lower vaccination rates, the World Health Organization warned. "We're in a very unstable situation," WHO Special Envoy for Covid-19 David Nabarro told Bloomberg Television. "Please let's slow down, look at the world as a whole, and develop a response plan for the whole world and do it properly."

  • It’s Crunch Time for Biden’s Booster Plan. The Debate is Growing.

    A month ago, a rollout of Covid-19 booster doses across the U.S. for Americans of all ages by the end of September seemed almost certain, but pushback is mounting.

  • The White House, FDA, and CDC are evidently not on the same page on COVID-19 booster shots

    The White House, FDA, and CDC are evidently not on the same page on COVID-19 booster shots

  • MTA Will Withhold Death Benefits From Unvaccinated Workers

    NEW YORK — The Metropolitan Transportation Authority plans to extend a $500,000 death benefit to its employees who die of COVID-related causes through the end of 2021, a senior authority official said Monday. But the benefit will remain unavailable to those who decline to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. The authority, which runs New York City’s subways, buses and commuter trains, has provided the $500,000 benefit to all of its 68,000 employees since last year. But in April, as vaccines b

  • Here’s What To Do If You’re Always Hungry Before Bed

    Our bodies are good and worthy of nutrients and delicious foods. But people still get stuck on the idea that we need to restrict what we put into our bodies based on the latest weight loss or “health” trend. I managed to acquire the fear and assumption that eating after a certain time each night []

  • Seriously ill COVID-19 patients double in vaccine pace-setter Singapore

    The rapid pace of new COVID-19 infections and a doubling of seriously ill patients in Singapore have raised unexpected hurdles to reopening plans for the vaccination frontrunner, where 81% of the population is fully vaccinated. Singapore, one of the fastest in the world to reach that level, has seen its inoculation rates plateau, and this month paused its gradual reopening plans, spooked by daily infections that returned to one-year peaks this month. Infections over the weekend were more than a combined 1,000 cases, a tenfold increase from a month ago.

  • Eye conditions linked to significantly increased risk of dementia

    People who develop certain eye conditions are also at increased risk of dementia, according to new research.