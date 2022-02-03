U.S. markets open in 3 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,529.00
    -48.25 (-1.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,391.00
    -101.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,795.00
    -319.50 (-2.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,010.00
    -15.00 (-0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.34
    -0.92 (-1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.20
    -7.10 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    22.43
    -0.28 (-1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1284
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.96
    +1.00 (+4.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3552
    -0.0024 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7800
    +0.3300 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,393.58
    -2,133.60 (-5.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    845.95
    -49.52 (-5.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,575.99
    -7.01 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,241.31
    -292.29 (-1.06%)
     

Analysis of the Worldwide EPA & DHA Omega-3 Ingredient Market 2021

Research and Markets
·1 min read

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global EPA & DHA Omega-3 Ingredient Market Report (2021)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

For the purposes of this report, an omega-3 oil is an oil containing EPA and/or DHA, used as an ingredient in consumer products, including dietary supplements, food additives, pharmaceuticals, clinical nutrition, infant formula or pet food/supplements.

This specifically excludes oils used as ingredients for feed in aquaculture or livestock/poultry production. Estimates of ingredient volume and value are separated by raw material source and oil type, geographic region, and consumer application. Volume figures are provided in metric tons (mT), values in millions of US dollars (MM$).

The report also includes detailed analysis of the market trends and factors influencing market growth; in particular this year's report includes specifics on the impact of COVID-19 on the omega-3 market in 2020.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Report Scope and Definitions

  • Omega-3 Sources

  • Geographic Regions

  • End Use Markets

  • Summary/Changes from 2019

  • Acknowledgements

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mmjy5d

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why Tesla, Lucid, and Rivian Stocks Dropped Today

    The stocks of EV leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and start-ups Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), are down between 15% and 37% year to date. Tesla is down 2.6%. Tesla's drop, which brought its intraday market cap back below $900 billion, comes a day after news of a recall of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta software and some potentially concerning Chinese EV demand data.

  • Meta CFO cries ‘wolf’ again with bleak Facebook outlook — but he may be right this time

    Meta Platforms Inc. shares plunged more than 22% in Wednesday's extended session after another warning from CFO David Wehner. This time, however, the CFO's caution arrived with other worrisome signs

  • The ‘best job in America’ pays $145,000 and has 14,000 job openings — and offers a generous work-life balance

    Glassdoor released its top job for 2022 based on earning potential, overall job satisfaction rating and number of job openings.

  • Semiconductor supplier Applied Materials considering Hutto for $2B project, sources say

    The Silicon Valley-based company, which has played a key role in Austin's semiconductor sector since the 1990s, may choose to bolster its manufacturing and research and development operations with a facility in the suburb of Hutto. Billions of dollars in capital investment and 800-plus new jobs are possible over the coming decade, although it appears that no final decision has been made and other locales are in the running.

  • This Is the Only Metaverse Stock You Need

    No matter what you think the metaverse will look like, it's likely to include more digital objects, improved social digital spaces, and new technologies like virtual and augmented reality in one shape or form. No matter what the metaverse looks like, the company positioned to profit from its growth is Unity Software (NYSE: U). Unity is already the most popular tool for developers of mobile games with 61% of developers using its software.

  • Texas Isn’t Ready for Another Deep Freeze

    (Bloomberg) -- (This story was originally published on Oct. 30. Today, Texas is girding for its most severe winter weather since last year’s deadly blackout.)It’s been more than eight months since a glacial chill—the magnitude of which nobody quite anticipated—crept across Texas, forcing power plants offline, freezing natural gas wells and wreaking havoc on every part of the state’s energy system. Millions were plunged into darkness for days. Hundreds of people died. Damages topped $20 billion.

  • How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement

    The investment options in your retirement plan may improve after the U.S. Supreme Court sided with Northwestern University employees who alleged the university’s retirement plans had excessively high fees and simply too many options. In a six-page opinion published last … Continue reading → The post How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Forget the 4 for $4, Wendy's Has a New Deal on Its Menu

    The home of the square hamburger, the Frosty, and the Baconator wants to drive its customers to adopt one specific behavior.

  • Exxon and Chevron Plan Permian Oil Surge as Peers Preach Caution

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden, who had asked OPEC+ to raise oil production faster to tame runaway energy prices, got a gift on his home turf instead: a blockbuster growth forecast for U.S. shale production from the country’s two biggest oil companies.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3

  • Russia Boosts Oil Output But Still Can’t Meet Its OPEC+ Quota

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia ramped up its oil output in January yet likely pumped below its OPEC+ quota for a second consecutive month, as the nation’s producers struggle with a lack of spare capacity.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed

  • CNN President Jeff Zucker Resigns, Citing Relationship With Colleague

    The network head disclosed the relationship with executive Allison Gollust during a probe of former CNN host Chris Cuomo, a person familiar with the matter said.

  • Europe Faces Harsh Reality of Finding Russian Gas Irreplaceable

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy-rich countries from Qatar to Azerbaijan have all pledged emergency gas supplies to Europe, but the region is quickly figuring out it can’t replace top supplier Russia.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutat

  • Ferrari to launch first SUV in 2023 as sales hit record high

    Ferrari set a new sales record last year by delivering 11,155 vehicles as the Italian luxury carmaker prepares to deliver its first SUV in 2023.

  • Regulatory Chatter and Tensions in Eastern Europe Hit Bitcoin (BTC)

    Regulatory chatter and geopolitics weighed on the crypto market. Another Bitcoin decoupling from the NASDAQ is going to be needed to avoid more losses.

  • New York City Mayor Eric Adams converts first paycheck to crypto, loses around $1,000

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova details the growing trend of public figures accepting bitcoin salaries, including New York City Mayor Eric Adams, and the risks of bitcoin salaries regarding volatility, regulation, and taxation.

  • FRONTIER DRILLS 322 METERS OF 1.6% Li2O FROM PHASE X DRILLING AT SPARK

    Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL) (OTCQX: LITOF) ("Frontier" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results from two of five drill holes drilled during The Phase X drill program on the Spark pegmatite. The Spark pegmatite is one of the two delineated premium spodumene-bearing lithium deposits on the PAK Lithium Project.

  • New Red Hat CFO talks priorities after latest C-suite shuffle

    For the third time in a year, Red Hat is replacing a retiring executive with a woman – a rarity in the tech world. And her priorities will focus on analytics.

  • Australian mining billionaire files lawsuit against Facebook over scam ads

    Iron ore magnate Andrew Forrest said on Thursday he is launching criminal proceedings against Meta Platform Inc's Facebook in an Australian court, alleging that it breached anti-money laundering laws and its platform is used to scam Australians. Forrest, Australia's richest man and chairman of Fortescue Metals Group, said he was taking the action to stop people losing money to clickbait advertising scams, such as ones using his image to promote cryptocurrency schemes. The lawsuit filed by Forrest in the Magistrates Court of Western Australia alleges Facebook "failed to create controls or a corporate culture to prevent its systems being used to commit crime."

  • Ford chooses big construction firm to lead Blue Oval City project

    Ford Motor Co. has picked its general contractor for the Blue Oval City site in West Tennessee. Now, the search for subcontractors and other partners in the $5.6B project has begun in earnest.

  • What 401(k) and IRA critics are missing

    The Individual Retirement Account and the 401(k) plan are coming under attack. The main argument is that these accounts have ended up being tax shelters for rich people rather than retirement assistance for the middle class. My colleague Bob Powell wrote about this recently.