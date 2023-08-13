Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of Masterflex SE (ETR:MZX) After Its Half-Year Report

Shareholders might have noticed that Masterflex SE (ETR:MZX) filed its half-yearly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 5.3% to €9.30 in the past week. Results were roughly in line with estimates, with revenues of €53m and statutory earnings per share of €0.81. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

View our latest analysis for Masterflex

Taking into account the latest results, Masterflex's two analysts currently expect revenues in 2023 to be €104.8m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to accumulate 4.9% to €0.81. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of €109.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of €0.90 in 2023. From this we can that sentiment has definitely become more bearish after the latest results, leading to lower revenue forecasts and a real cut to earnings per share estimates.

Despite the cuts to forecast earnings, there was no real change to the €14.85 price target, showing that the analysts don't think the changes have a meaningful impact on its intrinsic value.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Masterflex's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2023 expected to display 1.0% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 5.3% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 3.5% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Masterflex.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Masterflex. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2025, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Masterflex that you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.