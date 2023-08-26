Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of SKAN Group AG (VTX:SKAN) After Its Half-Year Report

It's been a good week for SKAN Group AG (VTX:SKAN) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest half-yearly results, and the shares gained 5.0% to CHF81.40. SKAN Group reported in line with analyst predictions, delivering revenues of CHF140m and statutory earnings per share of CHF0.84, suggesting the business is executing well and in line with its plan. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Check out our latest analysis for SKAN Group

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from SKAN Group's twin analysts is for revenues of CHF323.8m in 2023. This reflects a meaningful 9.5% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to shrink 5.4% to CHF1.15 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of CHF324.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of CHF1.29 in 2023. So there's definitely been a decline in sentiment after the latest results, noting the real cut to new EPS forecasts.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at CHF102, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the SKAN Group's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that SKAN Group's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 20% annualised growth rate until the end of 2023 being well below the historical 48% p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 11% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while SKAN Group's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for SKAN Group. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at CHF102, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2025, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with SKAN Group , and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.