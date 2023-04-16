Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of Aalberts N.V. (AMS:AALB) After Its Yearly Report

It's been a good week for Aalberts N.V. (AMS:AALB) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest yearly results, and the shares gained 2.6% to €42.18. Aalberts reported in line with analyst predictions, delivering revenues of €3.2b and statutory earnings per share of €2.86, suggesting the business is executing well and in line with its plan. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Following last week's earnings report, Aalberts' six analysts are forecasting 2023 revenues to be €3.29b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory per share are forecast to be €2.92, approximately in line with the last 12 months. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of €3.31b and earnings per share (EPS) of €2.93 in 2023. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of €54.92, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Aalberts analyst has a price target of €65.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at €44.50. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Aalberts' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2023 expected to display 1.9% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 2.9% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.7% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Aalberts.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at €54.92, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

