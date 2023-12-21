Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) After Its Full-Year Report

Last week, you might have seen that HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) released its full-year result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 6.5% to US$174 in the past week. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$3.0b were in line with what the analysts predicted, HEICO surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$2.91 per share, modestly greater than expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on HEICO after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from HEICO's 17 analysts is for revenues of US$3.81b in 2024. This reflects a major 28% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to grow 19% to US$3.47. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$3.78b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.48 in 2024. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$198, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on HEICO, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$229 and the most bearish at US$170 per share. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that HEICO is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the HEICO's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting HEICO's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 28% annualised growth to the end of 2024 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 6.9% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.2% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect HEICO to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$198, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on HEICO. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple HEICO analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for HEICO (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you need to take into consideration.

