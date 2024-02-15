Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) After Its Yearly Report

Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 9.5% to US$366 in the week after its latest annual results. It looks like the results were a bit of a negative overall. While revenues of US$5.9b were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings were less than expected, missing estimates by 2.5% to hit US$8.73 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Moody's after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Moody's from 20 analysts is for revenues of US$6.51b in 2024. If met, it would imply a meaningful 10% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to climb 12% to US$9.88. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$6.52b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$10.33 in 2024. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a small dip in their earnings per share forecasts.

The consensus price target held steady at US$393, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Moody's, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$450 and the most bearish at US$335 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Moody's' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 10% annualised growth to the end of 2024 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 5.3% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 6.7% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Moody's is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$393, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Moody's. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Moody's going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Moody's you should be aware of.

