Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) After Its Yearly Report

Last week saw the newest full-year earnings release from Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. Revenues of US$641m were in line with forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in below expectations at US$2.53, missing estimates by 4.5%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Following the latest results, Community Bank System's eight analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$721.6m in 2024. This would be a solid 13% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 26% to US$3.22. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$711.7m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.22 in 2024. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$53.14, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Community Bank System at US$60.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$49.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Community Bank System's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 13% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 3.3% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 5.5% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Community Bank System is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Additionally, our data suggests that revenue is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$53.14, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Community Bank System. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Community Bank System analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for Community Bank System that you need to take into consideration.

