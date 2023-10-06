Analyst Forecasts For Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) Are Surging Higher

Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. The stock price has risen 8.8% to AU$0.37 over the past week, suggesting investors are becoming more optimistic. Could this big upgrade push the stock even higher?

After this upgrade, Core Lithium's nine analysts are now forecasting revenues of AU$447m in 2024. This would be a major improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to surge 1,383% to AU$0.075. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of AU$400m and earnings per share (EPS) of AU$0.066 in 2024. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

Although the analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of AU$0.48, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Core Lithium's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 8x annualised growth to the end of 2024 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 105% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 3.3% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Core Lithium is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Some investors might be disappointed to see that the price target is unchanged, but we feel that improving fundamentals are usually a positive - assuming these forecasts are met! So Core Lithium could be a good candidate for more research.

These earnings upgrades look like a sterling endorsement, but before diving in - you should know that we've spotted 2 potential concern with Core Lithium, including concerns around earnings quality. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about this and the 1 other concern we've identified .

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

