Analyst Forecasts For CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Are Surging Higher

Shareholders in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance.

After this upgrade, CRISPR Therapeutics' 28 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$239m in 2023. This would be a sizeable 40% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are forecast to hold steady at around US$5.23 per share. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$211m and losses of US$6.13 per share in 2023. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

View our latest analysis for CRISPR Therapeutics

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$86.29, implying that their latest estimates don't have a long term impact on what they think the stock is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the CRISPR Therapeutics' past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that CRISPR Therapeutics' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 97% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2023 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 23% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 15% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that CRISPR Therapeutics is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for this year, reflecting increased optimism around CRISPR Therapeutics' prospects. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Some investors might be disappointed to see that the price target is unchanged, but we feel that improving fundamentals are usually a positive - assuming these forecasts are met! So CRISPR Therapeutics could be a good candidate for more research.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.