Analyst Forecasts Just Became More Bearish On MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

The analysts covering MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as the analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from four analysts covering MediWound is for revenues of US$18m in 2023, implying a substantial 31% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 35% to US$1.35. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$20m and losses of US$1.34 per share in 2023. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also making no real change to the loss per share numbers.

There was no real change to the consensus price target of US$34.00, suggesting that the revisions to revenue estimates are not expected to have a long-term impact on MediWound's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic MediWound analyst has a price target of US$63.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$23.00. We would probably assign less value to the forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily on the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the MediWound's past performance and to peers in the same industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 40% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 21% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 7.2% per year. It's pretty clear that MediWound's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that MediWound's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on MediWound after today.

After a downgrade like this, it's pretty clear that previous forecasts were too optimistic. What's more, we've spotted several possible issues with MediWound's business, like major dilution from new stock issuance in the past year. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 2 other risks we've identified.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

