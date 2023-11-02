Analyst Forecasts Just Became More Bearish On Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Today is shaping up negative for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to next year's forecasts. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from nine analysts covering Silicon Laboratories is for revenues of US$749m in 2024, implying a substantial 21% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to tumble 49% to US$0.96 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$969m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.05 in 2024. Indeed, we can see that analyst sentiment has declined measurably after the new consensus came out, with a pretty serious reduction to revenue estimates and a small dip in EPS estimates to boot.

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analysts have cut their price target 18% to US$129.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Silicon Laboratories' past performance and to peers in the same industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 17% by the end of 2024. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 5.6% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 15% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Silicon Laboratories is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Silicon Laboratories. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. The consensus price target fell measurably, with analysts seemingly not reassured by recent business developments, leading to a lower estimate of Silicon Laboratories' future valuation. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on Silicon Laboratories after today.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Silicon Laboratories analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

