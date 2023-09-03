Analyst Forecasts For Romande Energie Holding SA (VTX:REHN) Are Surging Higher

Romande Energie Holding SA (VTX:REHN) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

Following this upgrade, Romande Energie Holding's dual analysts are forecasting 2023 revenues to be CHF871m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to plummet 26% to CHF6.70 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of CHF778m and earnings per share (EPS) of CHF3.35 in 2023. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

View our latest analysis for Romande Energie Holding

Although the analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of CHF65.00, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 0.5% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 6.9% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue decline 4.2% annually for the foreseeable future. The forecasts do look comparatively optimistic for Romande Energie Holding, since they're expecting it to shrink slower than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Some investors might be disappointed to see that the price target is unchanged, but we feel that improving fundamentals are usually a positive - assuming these forecasts are met! So Romande Energie Holding could be a good candidate for more research.

Story continues

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have analyst estimates for Romande Energie Holding going out as far as 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.