Analyst Forecasts For SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ) Are Surging Higher

Shareholders in SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with the analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance.

After the upgrade, the five analysts covering SAF-Holland are now predicting revenues of €2.0b in 2023. If met, this would reflect a decent 12% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to grow 15% to €1.70. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of €1.8b and earnings per share (EPS) of €1.47 in 2023. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of €17.60, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that SAF-Holland's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 26% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2023 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 5.4% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 5.1% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that SAF-Holland is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Some investors might be disappointed to see that the price target is unchanged, but we feel that improving fundamentals are usually a positive - assuming these forecasts are met! So SAF-Holland could be a good candidate for more research.

Using these estimates as a starting point, we've run a discounted cash flow calculation (DCF) on SAF-Holland that suggests the company could be somewhat undervalued. You can learn more about our valuation methodology on our platform here.

