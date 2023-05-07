Analyst Forecasts For Surteco Group SE (ETR:SUR) Are Surging Higher

Celebrations may be in order for Surteco Group SE (ETR:SUR) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance.

After the upgrade, the two analysts covering Surteco Group are now predicting revenues of €939m in 2023. If met, this would reflect a huge 26% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to jump 101% to €1.98. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €704m and earnings per share (EPS) of €1.68 in 2023. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of €33.20, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Surteco Group analyst has a price target of €35.40 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at €31.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggests the analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting Surteco Group's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 26% annualised growth to the end of 2023 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 2.2% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.5% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Surteco Group to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Some investors might be disappointed to see that the price target is unchanged, but we feel that improving fundamentals are usually a positive - assuming these forecasts are met! So Surteco Group could be a good candidate for more research.

These earnings upgrades look like a sterling endorsement, but before diving in - you should know that we've spotted 4 potential warning signs with Surteco Group, including its declining profit margins. You can learn more, and discover the 3 other warning signs we've identified, for free on our platform here.

