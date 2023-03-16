Analyst Theodore R. O'Neill reiterates Buy rating of Digital Signature company Lleida.net, with a $9 Price Target

Lleida.net

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Analyst Theodore R. O'Neill, principal of Equity Research firm Litchfield Hills Research, released his new report on international digital services company Lleida.net (LLEIF.US), which shows a Buy Rating and a $9 price target.



The research highlights that the company's revenue 15% YoY in 2022, with over 20 million dollars in sales, or its best revenue figure since it was founded in 1995.

The report points out that the company has an "attractive valuation". The shares appear to us inexpensive on an absolute and relative basis," it adds.

Theodore O'Neill is a two-time winner of the Wall Street Journal All-Star Analyst.

The report can be downloaded here: https://investors.lleida.net/docs/en/litchfield-hills-research-20230309.pdf

Litchfield Hills Research is an independent global equity research firm providing institutional investor quality research for companies looking to increase awareness with investors. Its reports are distributed on 15 platforms used by institutional investors in the US, EU, and China.

Headquartered in Madrid, Lleida.net is the European leader in the electronic signature, notification and contracting industry.

It has 18 offices worldwide and has received around 300 patents from authorities in more than 64 countries. These include the European Union, the United States, China, Russia, India, Mexico, Japan, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, South Africa, Nigeria, Australia, and New Zealand.

Lleida.net has been listed on the OTCQX index in New York since 2020, Euronext Growth in Paris since 2018, and BME Growth in Madrid.

You can download the company’s investor presentation here: https://investors.lleida.net/docs/presentation_0622.pdf

The company's workforce now exceeds 170 people.

Safe Harbor Statements:

Except for the historical information contained herein, certain of the matters discussed in this communication constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "could," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "predict," "project," "future," "potential," "intend," "seek to," "plan," "assume," "believe," "target," "forecast," "goal," "objective," "continue" or the negative of such terms or other variations thereof and words and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of future plans, actions, or events identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding benefits of the proposed license, expected synergies, anticipated future financial and operating performance and results, including estimates of growth. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements included in this communication. For example, the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the pending transaction, including the timing, receipt and terms and conditions of any required governmental and regulatory approvals of the pending transaction that could reduce anticipated benefits or cause the parties to abandon the transaction, the ability to successfully integrate the businesses, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the negotiations, the risk that the parties may not be able to satisfy the conditions to the proposed transaction in a timely manner or at all, risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction, the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed transaction could have adverse effects on the market price of Lleida.net's common stock. All such factors are difficult to predict and are beyond our control. We disclaim and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this report, except as required by applicable law or regulations.

Story continues

Lleida.net.

www.lleida.net

https://investors.lleida.net/

https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/lleif

CONTACT: Pedrosa IR ir@pedrosa.uk



