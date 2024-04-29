Analyst Upgrades Apple Stock Before Earnings

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) will step into the earnings confessional later this week, set to report first-quarter results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2. The Big Tech stock is in rally mode ahead of the event, last seen up 3% to trade at $174.32, thanks to an upgrade to "outperform" from "market perform" at Bernstein. Rumors are also flying that the tech giant resumed talks with OpenAI to introduce artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to some new iPhone features.

The shares are pacing for their fifth win in the last six sessions, as they bounce off this year's lows around $164. AAPL is once more testing with its 60-day moving average, a trendline that's applied pressure since January. Despite the recent rally, the equity carries a 9.4% year-to-date deficit.

AAPL 60 Day

Options traders have stayed the bullish course. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), the equity's 50-day call/put volume ratio of 2.12 sits higher than 96% of readings from the past 12 months.

Apple stock's history of post-earnings sessions over the last two years is mixed. The security finished four of its eight next-day sessions lower, including the last three reports. AAPL averages a 3.4% swing, regardless of direction, but this time around the options pits are pricing in a much bigger 5.7% move.