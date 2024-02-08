Analysts Abandon Sell Calls on Toyota as Stock Extends Record

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s most valuable company lost its last sell rating as analysts continue to raise their price targets for Toyota Motor Corp.

The automaker, which saw its market value surpass ¥50 trillion ($337 billion) this week, now has no sell ratings after an upgrade from Macquarie Securities on Wednesday. The brokerage cited Toyota’s third-quarter earnings, which beat estimates and showed strong cash flow.

“We clearly have underestimated its strong cash generation capabilities,” Macquarie analyst James Hong wrote in a note. “We think its vertically integrated supply chain and agile production capabilities place the company in a ‘sweet spot’.”

Toyota shares rose more than 4% on Thursday and were poised for a fresh record high after several brokerages raised their price targets for the stock. They have advanced about 30% over the past year

There are now 14 buys, 10 holds, and 0 sells for the company.

