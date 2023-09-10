Analysts Are Betting On Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) With A Big Upgrade This Week

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline.

After this upgrade, Ascendis Pharma's twelve analysts are now forecasting revenues of €210m in 2023. This would be a substantial 77% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to be contained, narrowing 15% per share from last year to €9.21 per share. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of €170m and €9.71 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of €129, implying that their latest estimates don't have a long term impact on what they think the stock is worth. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Ascendis Pharma at €179 per share, while the most bearish prices it at €83.07. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting Ascendis Pharma's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 212% annualised growth to the end of 2023 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 54% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 15% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Ascendis Pharma is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for this year, reflecting increased optimism around Ascendis Pharma's prospects. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Ascendis Pharma.

Analysts are definitely bullish on Ascendis Pharma, but no company is perfect. Indeed, you should know that there are several potential concerns to be aware of, including a short cash runway. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about this and the 1 other warning sign we've identified .

