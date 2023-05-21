Analysts Are Betting On Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) With A Big Upgrade This Week

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

Following the latest upgrade, the current consensus, from the ten analysts covering Delek US Holdings, is for revenues of US$15b in 2023, which would reflect a sizeable 24% reduction in Delek US Holdings' sales over the past 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$13b of revenue in 2023. It looks like there's been a clear increase in optimism around Delek US Holdings, given the nice gain to revenue forecasts.

We'd point out that there was no major changes to their price target of US$27.57, suggesting the latest estimates were not enough to shift their view on the value of the business. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Delek US Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$52.00 and the most bearish at US$20.00 per share. We would probably assign less value to the forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. As a result it might not be possible to derive much meaning from the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 31% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 16% over the last five years. Yet aggregate analyst estimates for other companies in the industry suggest that industry revenues are forecast to decline 3.6% per year. So it's pretty clear that Delek US Holdings' revenues are expected to shrink faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that analysts increased their revenue forecasts for Delek US Holdings this year. They're also forecasting for revenues to shrink at a quicker rate than companies in the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Delek US Holdings.

