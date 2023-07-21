Analysts Are Betting On Heidelberg Pharma AG (ETR:HPHA) With A Big Upgrade This Week

Shareholders in Heidelberg Pharma AG (ETR:HPHA) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline.

Following the latest upgrade, the three analysts covering Heidelberg Pharma provided consensus estimates of €11m revenue in 2023, which would reflect a discernible 5.8% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are expected to increase substantially, hitting €0.68 per share. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of €8.7m and €0.70 per share in losses. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of €9.17, implying that their latest estimates don't have a long term impact on what they think the stock is worth. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Heidelberg Pharma analyst has a price target of €12.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at €6.70. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Heidelberg Pharma's past performance and to peers in the same industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 5.8% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 27% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 14% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Heidelberg Pharma is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for this year, reflecting increased optimism around Heidelberg Pharma's prospects. Pleasantly, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow slower than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Heidelberg Pharma.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have estimates - from multiple Heidelberg Pharma analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

