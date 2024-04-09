Analysts Expect 17LIVE Group Limited (SGX:LVR) To Breakeven Soon

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse 17LIVE Group Limited's (SGX:LVR) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. 17LIVE Group Limited operates live streaming platform. The S$192m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$248m on 31 December 2023 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which 17LIVE Group will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Expectations from some of the Singaporean Entertainment analysts is that 17LIVE Group is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$12m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 144% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for 17LIVE Group given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. 17LIVE Group currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

