Analysts Expect Breakeven For ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Before Long

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at ACV Auctions Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ACVA) future prospects. ACV Auctions Inc. operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. With the latest financial year loss of US$102m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$77m, the US$2.5b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on ACV Auctions' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 14 of the American Commercial Services analysts is that ACV Auctions is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$36m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 67% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for ACV Auctions given that this is a high-level summary, though, bear in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 22% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

