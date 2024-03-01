Analysts Expect Breakeven For Audeara Limited (ASX:AUA) Before Long

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Audeara Limited's (ASX:AUA) future prospects. Audeara Limited, a hearing health technology company, engages in the development and sale of personalized listening products in Australia and North America. With the latest financial year loss of AU$3.7m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$2.9m, the AU$7.7m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Audeara will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

View our latest analysis for Audeara

Expectations from some of the Australian Consumer Durables analysts is that Audeara is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of AU$1.0m in 2026. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 109%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Audeara's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, take into account that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 0.5% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Story continues

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of Audeara which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Audeara, take a look at Audeara's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of pertinent aspects you should further examine:

Historical Track Record: What has Audeara's performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Audeara's board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.