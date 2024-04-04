Analysts Expect Breakeven For AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Before Long

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. AxoGen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. On 31 December 2023, the US$352m market-cap company posted a loss of US$22m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is AxoGen's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

AxoGen is bordering on breakeven, according to the 5 American Medical Equipment analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of US$12m in 2026. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 71%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving AxoGen's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, take into account that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with AxoGen is its relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in AxoGen's case is 52%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

