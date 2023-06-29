Analysts Expect Breakeven For Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR) Before Long

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The UK£150m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$15m on 31 December 2022 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Chariot's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Chariot is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 British Oil and Gas analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$9.0m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 52% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Chariot's upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that by and large an energy business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource and stage at which the company is operating. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Chariot currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning oil and gas company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

