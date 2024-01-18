Analysts Expect Breakeven For Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Before Long

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. With the latest financial year loss of US$78m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$1.1b, the US$7.3b market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Elanco Animal Health will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 9 of the American Pharmaceuticals analysts is that Elanco Animal Health is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$11m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 77% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Elanco Animal Health's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, keep in mind that typically a pharma company has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the drug and stage of product development the business is in. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Elanco Animal Health currently has a relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Elanco Animal Health's case is 96%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

