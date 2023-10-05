Analysts Expect Breakeven For Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) Before Long

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. With the latest financial year loss of US$24m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$26m, the US$173m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. The most pressing concern for investors is Fennec Pharmaceuticals' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 6 of the American Biotechs analysts is that Fennec Pharmaceuticals is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$5.5m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 65% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Fennec Pharmaceuticals' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, bear in mind that typically a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

