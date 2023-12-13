Analysts Expect Breakeven For Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Before Long

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Fortress Biotech, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FBIO) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. With the latest financial year loss of US$87m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$78m, the US$48m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Fortress Biotech's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 3 of the American Biotechs analysts is that Fortress Biotech is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$11m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 69% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Fortress Biotech given that this is a high-level summary, however, keep in mind that generally biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Fortress Biotech currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

