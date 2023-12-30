Analysts Expect Breakeven For Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) Before Long

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$47m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$68m, moving it further away from breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Expectations from some of the American Hospitality analysts is that Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$13m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 61% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, keep in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140%. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

