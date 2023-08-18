Analysts Expect Breakeven For HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) Before Long

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse HLS Therapeutics Inc.'s (TSE:HLS) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. HLS Therapeutics Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$24m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$26m, moving it further away from breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on HLS Therapeutics' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 4 of the Canadian Pharmaceuticals analysts is that HLS Therapeutics is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$14m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 69% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for HLS Therapeutics given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that by and large a pharma company has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the drug and stage of product development the business is in. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with HLS Therapeutics is its relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in HLS Therapeutics' case is 84%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

