Analysts Expect Breakeven For ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD) Before Long

ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. ImpediMed Limited, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) devices and software services in Australia, North America, and internationally. The AU$343m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$21m on 30 June 2023 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on ImpediMed's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

ImpediMed is bordering on breakeven, according to the 4 Australian Medical Equipment analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of AU$10m in 2026. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 3 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 84% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of ImpediMed's upcoming projects, though, bear in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that ImpediMed has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

