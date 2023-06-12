Analysts Expect Breakeven For indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Before Long

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. indie Semiconductor, Inc. provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$43m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$127m, moving it further away from breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which indie Semiconductor will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Check out our latest analysis for indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor is bordering on breakeven, according to the 6 American Semiconductor analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$73m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 91% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of indie Semiconductor's upcoming projects, but, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with indie Semiconductor is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in indie Semiconductor's case is 45%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of indie Semiconductor which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at indie Semiconductor, take a look at indie Semiconductor's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of pertinent factors you should further research:

Historical Track Record: What has indie Semiconductor's performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on indie Semiconductor's board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here