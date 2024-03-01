Analysts Expect Breakeven For Life360, Inc. (ASX:360) Before Long

Life360, Inc. (ASX:360) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Life360, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of subscription and hardware tracking devices in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The AU$2.3b market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$28m on 31 December 2023 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Life360 will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Life360 is bordering on breakeven, according to the 8 Australian Software analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of US$28m in 2026. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 59%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Life360's upcoming projects, however, bear in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 1.8% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

