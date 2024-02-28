Analysts Expect Breakeven For Mayne Pharma Group Limited (ASX:MYX) Before Long

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (ASX:MYX) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The AU$518m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of AU$317m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$274m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Mayne Pharma Group's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 2 of the Australian Pharmaceuticals analysts is that Mayne Pharma Group is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of AU$18m in 2026. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 110% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Mayne Pharma Group given that this is a high-level summary, however, keep in mind that by and large pharmaceuticals, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 6.7% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

