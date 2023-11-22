Analysts Expect Breakeven For Novatti Group Limited (ASX:NOV) Before Long

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Novatti Group Limited's (ASX:NOV) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Novatti Group Limited operates as a fintech company worldwide. On 30 June 2023, the AU$31m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$26m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Novatti Group's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Novatti Group is bordering on breakeven, according to some Australian Software analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of AU$1.2m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 100%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Novatti Group given that this is a high-level summary, but, take into account that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Novatti Group is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Novatti Group's case is 68%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

