Analysts Expect Breakeven For Redcare Pharmacy NV (ETR:RDC) Before Long

Redcare Pharmacy NV (ETR:RDC) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Redcare Pharmacy NV owns and operates online pharmacies in the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, and France. The €2.3b market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a €78m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of €16m, as it approaches breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Redcare Pharmacy's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Redcare Pharmacy is bordering on breakeven, according to the 11 German Consumer Retailing analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of €44m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 63%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Redcare Pharmacy's upcoming projects, however, bear in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 39% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

