Analysts Expect Breakeven For Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Before Long

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. On 31 December 2023, the US$1.5b market-cap company posted a loss of US$18m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Rush Street Interactive will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 9 industry analysts covering Rush Street Interactive, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$2.1m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 76%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Rush Street Interactive given that this is a high-level summary, however, bear in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Rush Street Interactive has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

