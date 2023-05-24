Analysts Expect Breakeven For SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT) Before Long

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse SRT Marine Systems plc's (LON:SRT) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, products, and systems. The UK£98m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of UK£5.8m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of UK£587k shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which SRT Marine Systems will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to some industry analysts covering SRT Marine Systems, breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of UK£7.1m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 106% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of SRT Marine Systems' upcoming projects, however, bear in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. SRT Marine Systems currently has a relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in SRT Marine Systems' case is 58%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

