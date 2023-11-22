Analysts Expect Breakeven For Talon Energy Ltd. (ASX:TPD) Before Long

Talon Energy Ltd. (ASX:TPD) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Talon Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of oil and gas projects in Australia and Mongolia. The AU$121m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a AU$13m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$6.6m, as it approaches breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Talon Energy's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to some industry analysts covering Talon Energy, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of AU$17m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 58%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Talon Energy's upcoming projects, but, take into account that typically an energy business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource and stage at which the company is operating. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Talon Energy has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making oil and gas company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

