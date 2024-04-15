Analysts Expect Breakeven For Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) Before Long

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Wallbox N.V.'s (NYSE:WBX) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. On 31 December 2023, the US$303m market-cap company posted a loss of €112m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Wallbox's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Wallbox is bordering on breakeven, according to the 6 American Electrical analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of €10m in 2026. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2026? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 71% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Wallbox's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Wallbox currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

