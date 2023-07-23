Analysts Expect Breakeven For Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Before Long

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Youdao, Inc.'s (NYSE:DAO) future prospects. Youdao, Inc., an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a CN¥721m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of CN¥830m, moving it further away from breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Youdao's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

See our latest analysis for Youdao

Consensus from 8 of the American Consumer Services analysts is that Youdao is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of CN¥418m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 103% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Youdao given that this is a high-level summary, though, keep in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Youdao is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of Youdao to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Youdao's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of important aspects you should further examine:

Valuation: What is Youdao worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Youdao is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Youdao’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here