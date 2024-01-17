Analysts Expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) To Breakeven Soon

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse comScore, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SCOR) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The US$98m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$82m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$67m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which comScore will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Check out our latest analysis for comScore

comScore is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 American Media analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$596k in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately a year from now or less! How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 119% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving comScore's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 5.9% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Story continues

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of comScore which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at comScore, take a look at comScore's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of important aspects you should further research:

Valuation: What is comScore worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether comScore is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on comScore’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.