Analysts Expect Crealogix Holding AG (VTX:CLXN) To Breakeven Soon

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Crealogix Holding AG's (VTX:CLXN) future prospects. Crealogix Holding AG, a fintech company, provides banking software solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The CHF78m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a CHF17m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of CHF2.9m, as it approaches breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Crealogix Holding's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

See our latest analysis for Crealogix Holding

Expectations from some of the Swiss Software analysts is that Crealogix Holding is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of CHF3.2m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 67% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Crealogix Holding given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Crealogix Holding currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

Story continues

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Crealogix Holding, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Crealogix Holding's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of pertinent factors you should further research:

Historical Track Record: What has Crealogix Holding's performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Crealogix Holding's board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here