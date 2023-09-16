Analysts Expect CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) To Breakeven Soon

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh and cellular networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Thailand, rest of Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The UK£36m market-cap company announced a latest loss of UK£2.4m on 31 March 2023 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on CyanConnode Holdings' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 3 of the British Semiconductor analysts is that CyanConnode Holdings is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of UK£380k in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 84%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of CyanConnode Holdings' upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 8.3% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

